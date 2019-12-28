Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

An 80-year-old man has died following a serious crash between a bus and a car in Moray.

The collision happened on the A96 in Elgin at the junction of Morriston Road and West Road, shortly after 09:30 on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent units from Fochabers, Forres and Lossiemouth to free a casualty from the car.

The road was closed for more than 12 hours but has since reopened.