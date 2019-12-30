NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman dies week after being hit by car in Aberdeen

  • 30 December 2019
Lang Stracht / Stronsay Drive junction
Image caption The accident happened on the Lang Stracht, near the Stronsay Drive junction

A woman has died in hospital after being struck by a car in Aberdeen last Monday.

Joan Kane, 69, was hit by a red Hyundai on the Lang Stracht. She died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday.

Police Scotland said inquires into the crash were ongoing.

Sgt Sergeant Craig McNeill said: "I would urge anyone who may have information about the collision and has not already spoken to officers to contact police."

