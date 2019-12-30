Woman dies week after being hit by car in Aberdeen
- 30 December 2019
A woman has died in hospital after being struck by a car in Aberdeen last Monday.
Joan Kane, 69, was hit by a red Hyundai on the Lang Stracht. She died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday.
Police Scotland said inquires into the crash were ongoing.
Sgt Sergeant Craig McNeill said: "I would urge anyone who may have information about the collision and has not already spoken to officers to contact police."