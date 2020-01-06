Larger aircraft on Aberdeen Newcastle Loganair route
A recently introduced route linking Aberdeen and Newcastle is to start using a larger aircraft to meet increased demand.
Loganair said a 49-seat Embraer 145 would take over morning and evening services from 13 January.
It comes four months after the route was first introduced by Loganir.
The airline said it represented an increased seat capacity of 21%, to ensure customers could get a seat on their preferred flight.