Inspectors have issued a fresh set of requirements for a Moray care home, just days ahead of a deadline given for a formal improvement notice to be met.

The Care Inspectorate had served the improvement notice on Spynie Care Home in Elgin in November.

Operator Intobeige was given until 10 January to make changes.

Inspectors visited last October, rating the home as weak across several categories, and have now issued more requirements for improvements.

The deadline for those is the end of February.

The home's operator said: "We take all inspection feedback very seriously and are working very closely with the Care Inspectorate and Moray Council.

"We have been putting thorough measures in place to ensure quality of care and peace of mind for our residents and their families.

"The service now has a new registered manager, a senior manager on site at the moment supporting the implementation of immediate improvements, and a new external independent monitoring team.

"We look forward to the Care Inspectorate visiting the home in the near future to assess the quality of the improvements in place."

Intobeige was previously also told to make improvements in June 2018.