Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Orkney was left with no ambulance cover for two hours on one occasion last year

Figures showing 168 Orkney incidents when an ambulance could not immediately respond to an emergency call due to other jobs have led to a review call.

The statistics relate to the 12 months from December 2018.

It is understood it is common for the islands to only have one ambulance available for call-outs.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has called for an urgent land ambulance review. The Scottish Ambulance Service said it hoped to fill vacancies.

On one occasion, Orkney was left with no ambulance cover for two hours.

Mr McArthur said: "These figures reveal the extent to which land ambulance capacity in Orkney is failing to meet the needs of patients.

"In many instances, these will be cases where the response time can be critical.

"This is absolutely no criticism of Orkney's ambulance crews, who do outstanding work in operating a service that is clearly over-stretched."

Image caption The Scottish Ambulance Service is hoping to fill vacancies

He said he was due to meet senior representatives of the Scottish Ambulance Service next month.

"I will make clear the need for an urgent review into the resources available locally and calling for additional capacity to meet the needs of the Orkney community," he said.

In a statement, the Scottish Ambulance Service said it was committed to providing safe and effective services in Orkney.

The organisation said it was currently recruiting to fill vacancies and remove on-call working.