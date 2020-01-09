NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Cannabis plants worth more than £150,000 found in Aberdeen

  • 9 January 2020

A man has appeared in court after cannabis plants with an estimated street value of more than £150,000 were found in Aberdeen.

The recovery was made at an address in Tedder Street in the Tillydrone area of the city on Wednesday.

Kujdesi Pashkaj, 26, of Glasgow, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face drugs charges.

Mr Pashkaj made no plea and was remanded in custody.

