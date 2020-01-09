Cannabis plants worth more than £150,000 found in Aberdeen
- 9 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court after cannabis plants with an estimated street value of more than £150,000 were found in Aberdeen.
The recovery was made at an address in Tedder Street in the Tillydrone area of the city on Wednesday.
Kujdesi Pashkaj, 26, of Glasgow, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face drugs charges.
Mr Pashkaj made no plea and was remanded in custody.