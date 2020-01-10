Image caption Libby Mitchell is concerned about the possible impact on her son

Concerned relatives of vulnerable adults living in supported accommodation in Moray fear that a plan to reduce their care at night could put lives at risk.

Social care chiefs want to pilot the use of a new system employing a single overnight responder for all properties.

New sensor technology would also be installed, and linked to an emergency call centre.

Families against the plans are gathering for a meeting on Friday.

The local health partnership insists the system would be safe.

Eleven residents living in three houses in Elgin are currently looked after by staff throughout the night.

'Not the Dark Ages'

Libby Mitchell, whose 50-year-old son Martin lives in one of the homes, claims the planned new arrangement would be unsafe.

She said: "If he realises that there's no member of staff, when there's been a member of staff there for 30 years, Martin will be petrified.

"And he is prone to wandering, he has been found twice in the garden, and once out on the road.

"Martin should not be exposed to this danger, and that's what it is, it's a danger."

She added: "This is 2020 - we're not back in the Dark Ages where we were chucking these people to the four winds. This won't go away, because it's unjust."

Health and Social Care Moray - the local authority and NHS partnership in charge of the supported care - said the current arrangement was no longer sustainable.

The organisation said it was being driven by a chronic shortage of local care sector staff.