Man killed in crash with bus in Moray is named as Ian Meiklejohn

  • 10 January 2020
Elgin crash scene Image copyright JASPERIMAGE
Image caption The crash happened on 27 December

A man killed in a crash two days after Christmas on a Moray road has been named.

Ian Meiklejohn, 80, from the Forres area, was the sole occupant of a blue Dacia Duster which was involved in the collision on the A96 in Elgin on 27 December.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the bus was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin with minor injuries. No passengers on the bus were injured.

