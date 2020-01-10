Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A90 south of Stonehaven

A serious crash has closed a major road in the north-east of Scotland.

Police said two cars were involved in the collision, which happened on the A90 near the Auquhirie junction, south of Stonehaven, at about 17:00.

Two people were cut free from the vehicles by firefighters, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Police officers remain on the scheme of the accident and road is closed in both directions. Motorists are being diverted on to the A92.