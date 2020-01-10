Serious two-car crash closes A90 at Stonehaven
A serious crash has closed a major road in the north-east of Scotland.
Police said two cars were involved in the collision, which happened on the A90 near the Auquhirie junction, south of Stonehaven, at about 17:00.
Two people were cut free from the vehicles by firefighters, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
Police officers remain on the scheme of the accident and road is closed in both directions. Motorists are being diverted on to the A92.
❗️UPDATE⌚️19:20#A90 remains CLOSED⛔️ both ways at Stonehaven— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 10, 2020
The road is expected to remain closed for some time due to collision investigation work.
Some reports coming in of a seperate RTC at Laurencekirk- this is the DIVERSION point for the original RTC@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/BddiOWMEtJ
