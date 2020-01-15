Image copyright Hostage International Image caption Prof David Alexander was regarded as an expert in his field

Tributes have been paid to a trauma expert who studied the psychological effects of the Piper Alpha tragedy.

Prof David Alexander, who was director of the Aberdeen Centre for Trauma Research at Robert Gordon University (RGU), died at the age of 76.

A total of 167 men died when explosions ripped through the Piper Alpha in 1988.

Prof Alexander found the majority of survivors interviewed reported symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder.

However he also found that many felt stronger as they had learned things about themselves.

The trauma specialist received a humanitarian award from the Scottish government for his work after the Pakistan earthquake in 2005, and taught hostage negotiation at the Scottish Police College.

Prof Alexander was also involved with the organisation Hostage International, which said his "exceptional insight" into the impact of kidnapping on hostages and their families grew throughout his life.

Hostage International said Prof Alexander was unafraid to voice his strong opinions, quoting him as saying: "I refuse to get splinters in my bottom by sitting on the fence."

Terry Waite CBE - who was taken hostage in 1987 in Beirut before being released five years later - is president of Hostage International, and said Prof Alexander was "unstinting in giving his time freely to support people who were in considerable distress".

Mr Waite said: "His care was not based on sentiment but on a detailed knowledge of his subject applied with compassion and empathy."

And leading forensic scientist Prof Dame Sue Black said the world was "less bright" as a result of Prof Alexander's death.

Prof Alexander died at home after a short illness, and the funeral service will be at Baldarroch Crematorium in Crathes on 20 January.

Relatives have asked that any donations be made to charities supporting the mental health of military personnel.