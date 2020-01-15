Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The crash happened in Aberdeenshire in February 2017

A police officer is to stand trial charged with causing a serious road crash in Aberdeenshire while under the influence of drugs.

George Shearer, 49, is accused of causing serious injuries to a man in the incident on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at Auciries, Longhaven, in February 2017. A dog also died.

It is claimed Mr Shearer had taken tablets he had seized from a suspect on the day of the crash.

He denies all the charges.

A trial was set for June.

Mr Shearer appeared at the High Court in Glasgow, where he was accused of causing serious injury to Gordon Morrison by dangerous driving.

It is alleged this was while under the influence of controlled drugs.

Lost control

The charge alleges he lost control of his van, went on to the wrong side of the road into the path of Mr Morrison's vehicle.

Mr Morrison is said to have been severely injured to the danger of his life and permanent impairment.

The indictment also states a police dog was fatally hurt.

A separate charge alleges Mr Shearer did "neglect or violate his duties" as a police constable.

It is claimed he stopped and searched a man in Aberdeen and found a number of tablets.

Mr Shearer is accused of seizing the haul, but then returning a quantity to the man before keeping an amount for himself for personal use and taking them.

'Neglecting duties'

The charge further states he did "fail to take any other lawful measures" to investigate a criminal offence.

Mr Shearer faces five other charges of neglecting his duties.

It is claimed he failed to lodge alleged substances at a police station following a number of searches of suspects in Aberdeen.

This is said to have happened between September 2015 and January 2017.

Tony Lenehan, defending, told the court: "George Shearer pleads not guilty to the charges."

Both the advocate and prosecutor Angela Gray said they were ready for a trial to be set.

Lord Turnbull fixed a trial due to begin in June in Aberdeen.

Bail for Mr Shearer, of Alford, Aberdeenshire, was continued.