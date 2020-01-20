Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A96, Great Northern Road, in Aberdeen

An elderly man is in a critical condition in hospital following a road accident in Aberdeen.

The 86-year-old was hurt when a grey Audi and a blue Renault Clio collided on the city's Great Northern Road.

Police said the crash happened near Station Road at about 19:15 on Sunday, and both drivers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Officers say they want to speak to witnesses who saw a dark-coloured car pass the collision.

Sgt Scott Deans also appealed for dash cam footage of the vehicles involved in the crash, or of the incident itself.

He said: "We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicles beforehand, or if they have information about a dark-coloured car that passed the collision location at that time."