'Despicable' charity food donation theft condemned in Aberdeen
- 20 January 2020
The theft of donated food during a break-in at a charity in Aberdeen has been condemned by police.
The incident happened at Instant Neighbour in the city's St Machar Drive in the early hours of Saturday.
A window was broken and a "large quantity" of donated food was stolen.
PC Naomi Henderson said: "This is a despicable crime against a local charity and we urge anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland on 101."