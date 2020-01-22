Woman, 91, critical after crash in Aberdeen
- 22 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 91-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle accident on North Anderson Drive, at the junction with Ashgrove Road West, at about 13:00 on Tuesday.
The pensioner was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with "life-threatening" injuries.
A 60-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.