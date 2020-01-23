Image caption The crash happened on the A90 in March last year

A man has gone on trial accused of causing the deaths of three people after his car was involved in a collision with a bus in Aberdeenshire.

Marin Rachev, 35, denies driving dangerously while attempting to cross the A90 from the unclassified road to Drumlithie on 12 March last year.

Three passengers died in the collision. Two were thrown from the vehicle and struck by another car.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard none of the three were wearing seatbelts.

Dimitar Georgiev, 32, Zaharina Hristova, 37, and Silyan Stefanov, 42, all from Bulgaria, died following the crash.

The trial continues.