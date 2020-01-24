Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption The allegations involve the A98 near Cullen in September 2018

A motorcyclist has told a court he was repeatedly struck with iron bars and hammers in Moray by men who wanted to "break" his knees.

Nicky Syratt said he and friends were attacked on the A98 road, close to Cullen, Moray, in September 2018.

Four men are accused of assaulting him and placing his life in danger.

Kyle Urquhart, 22, and Patrick Noble, 52, both of Aberdeen, Ian Ewing, 44, of Stonehaven and Ian Yeomans, 57, of Peterhead, deny the offence.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Mr Syratt, 34, and friends had earlier been enjoying a bike ride.

Mr Syratt - who gave his testimony from another location by video link - said he had to suddenly stop his motorbike after seeing debris on the road.

He then said he was attacked from behind and then struck with weapons which caused him to lose consciousness.

He could remember being hit on the lower body with the weapons, Mr Syratt added.

"They also struck my legs with hammers and iron bars. They were trying to break my knees," he said.

As well as the accusation of assaulting him and placing his life in danger, the four men are also on trial on further charges of attempted murder, assault and endangering of lives, breach of the peace and possessing knives without "reasonable excuse or lawful authority".

The men deny all charges.

The trial, before Lady Scott, continues.