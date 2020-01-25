Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption The accident happened on the A941, just outside Bishopmill

A 25-year-old pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Moray.

The accident, involving a white Volkswagen van, happened on the A941, just outside Bishopmill, at about 06:20.

The injured man was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for treatment. The male driver of the van was not hurt.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and local diversions have been set up.

Sgt Scott Deans, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

"I would urge anyone who may have been on the road between Elgin and Lossiemouth around that time this morning and may have seen a white van or any pedestrians to let us know.

"Anyone who may have dashcam footage is asked to review this and pass on anything which may be of note."