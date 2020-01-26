Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption The accident happened on the A941, just outside Bishopmill

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a van in Moray has been named by police.

He was 25-year-old Jonathan Cameron from Lossiemouth.

The accident, involving a white Volkswagen van, happened on the A941, just outside Bishopmill, at about 06:20.

Mr Cameron was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin but later died as a result of his injuries. The male driver of the van was not hurt.

Sgt Scott Deans, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved. Our investigations continue."

He urged anyone who witnessed the collision, saw pedestrians on the road or who has dashcam footage of the incident, to contact police.