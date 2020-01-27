Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption The case follows an incident on the A98 near Cullen

A driver has told a trial of four men accused of attacking motorcyclists that she saw a man hitting a body on the ground with a clawhammer in Moray.

Kyle Urquhart, 22, and Patrick Noble, 52, both of Aberdeen, Ian Ewing, 44, of Stonehaven and Ian Yeomans, 57, of Peterhead, deny charges including attempted murder.

It follows an incident on the A98, close to Cullen, in September 2018.

Joan Stewart told the High Court in Edinburgh she saw someone being beaten.

Mrs Stewart, 56, was driving on the road but was held up after traffic stopped.

She said that after traffic started moving again, she saw three motorbikes which were parked in the "wrong direction" which she thought this was "odd".

'Beating the chap'

She told the third day of the trial she saw "an arm with a hammer - a clawhammer".

Mrs Stewart said that as she drove further along the road, she saw somebody lying on the ground.

She added: "I saw a body on the ground with somebody on top with a hammer beating the chap on the ground."

Mrs Stewart said she then saw the man carrying an "adjustable wrench".

She said that she drove further up the road where she saw another person lying on the ground.

"He seemed to be unconscious and in a pretty bad state," she added.

The trial, before Lady Scott, continues.