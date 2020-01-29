Shetland's famous Up Helly Aa fire festival has again seen the burning of a replica Viking galley light up the Lerwick sky.
The annual event sees people celebrate Shetland's Norse heritage.
Up Helly Aa - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is held on the last Tuesday in January.
Warriors parade through the streets by torchlight as visitors from across the world gather to watch the spectacle.
The day culminates with the dramatic burning of a replica Viking long ship.
Images (Andrew Milligan / PA) are copyrighted.