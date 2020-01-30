Image copyright Serica Energy Image caption Repairs will be carried out on the Bruce installation

Three North Sea oil and gas fields have stopped production to allow repairs on a platform to be carried out.

Serica Energy said there was deterioration of an underwater section of a structure on the Bruce installation.

The company said the repair work would take about two months.

Serica said there would be no production from the Bruce and Rhum gas fields and the Keith oil field as a result.

No-one was downmanned.

Serica chief executive Mitch Flegg said: "The underwater investigation quickly determined the cause of the problem and a solution is being planned to allow the resumption of full production."

It was announced in 2017 that Serica was buying into the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields.