Image copyright Fubar News Image caption The crash happened earlier this month

A 91-year-old woman left in a critical condition after a crash in Aberdeen earlier this month has died.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle accident on North Anderson Drive, at the junction with Ashgrove Road West, on 21 January.

The pensioner was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman - who has not been named - had now died. Officers renewed an appeal for witnesses.