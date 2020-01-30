NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman, 91, dies following collision in Aberdeen

  • 30 January 2020
North Anderson Drive crash scene Image copyright Fubar News
Image caption The crash happened earlier this month

A 91-year-old woman left in a critical condition after a crash in Aberdeen earlier this month has died.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle accident on North Anderson Drive, at the junction with Ashgrove Road West, on 21 January.

The pensioner was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman - who has not been named - had now died. Officers renewed an appeal for witnesses.

