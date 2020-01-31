Image caption Alan Donnelly was found guilty in December

The former depute provost of Aberdeen is to pay compensation after being found guilty of sexual assault.

Former Conservative Alan Donnelly had denied kissing and touching a man who was working at an event in the city.

A three-day trial heard one of the victim's supervisors say he was "trembling and shaking" when he reported the incident to her.

Donnelly was ordered to pay £800 and will be under supervision of the social work department for eight months.

After being found guilty of sexual assault in December, the 65-year-old was placed on the sex offenders register, resigned from the Scottish Conservatives, and was removed from all council committees.

There have also been calls for Donnelly's resignation as a councillor.

Speaking outside court, he said: "I have got a lot of options to take and consider now.

"It's been a very challenging 15 months for me and I'm going to take some more advice and leave all options open."

The victim - who cannot be named for legal reasons - said Donnelly approached him, made comments about him being good-looking, and asked him questions about where he was from.

Face up to actions

A witness told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that her co-worker said he had felt like he was "sexually abused".

Defence lawyer David Sutherland said his client's position was simply that the allegations did not take place, and denied any impropriety.

However, Sheriff Ian Wallace described the evidence as "overwhelming", and was satisfied the contact was sexual.

Sentencing, Sheriff Wallace said Donnelly's actions were "entirely inappropriate".

He said the supervision order should help him "face up" to his actions.

Aberdeen City Council said in a statement: "We are aware of the outcome of the court proceedings and note the sentence. It would not be appropriate to comment further."