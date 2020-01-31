Police are appealing for CCTV footage after a woman suffered "significant" injury in an attack at a bus stop in Moray.

The incident took place on St Andrew's Road in Lhanbryde at about 10:30 on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was assaulted by another woman who had been a passenger in a car that stopped nearby.

Police Scotland said she was treated for "serious" injuries at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

Sgt Phil Wu said: "This assault has resulted in significant injury requiring medical treatment for the victim and we are keen speak to anyone who would have been in the area nearby, around the time it took place.

"If you live in the area and potentially have CCTV, we would also be grateful if you could check your footage and get in touch with us."