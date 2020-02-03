Woman charged after 'serious' assault at bus stop in Lhanbryde
- 3 February 2020
A woman has been charged after a "serious" assault at a bus stop in Moray.
Police had appealed for CCTV footage last week after a 23-year-old woman suffered what was described as "significant" injury on St Andrew's Road in Lhanbryde on Thursday.
Police Scotland said a 28-year-old woman had been charged.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.