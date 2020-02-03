NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman charged after 'serious' assault at bus stop in Lhanbryde

  • 3 February 2020

A woman has been charged after a "serious" assault at a bus stop in Moray.

Police had appealed for CCTV footage last week after a 23-year-old woman suffered what was described as "significant" injury on St Andrew's Road in Lhanbryde on Thursday.

Police Scotland said a 28-year-old woman had been charged.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites