Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption The court case was in the wake an incident near Cullen in Moray

A man has been found guilty of attacking members of a rival motorbike club in Moray.

Ian Ewing, 44, of Stonehaven, was convicted of attempted murder and assaulting bikers on the A98 road near Cullen in September 2018.

Co-accused, Patrick Noble, 52, of Aberdeen, was acquitted on the same charges after the jury returned not proven verdicts.

Charges were earlier dropped against Kyle Urquhart and Ian Yeomans.

The jury at the High Court in Edinburgh saw video footage of Ewing and others attacking members of the Nomads.

Colin Sutherland, John Sutherland, Edward Forrest and Nicky Syratt were attacked with a clawhammer, a tyre iron and a baseball bat.

Moments earlier Ewing had driven his Vauxhall Insignia at Colin Sutherland and collided with the motorcyclist.

Police arrested Ewing shortly afterwards. They found a top with the name 'Blue Angels' in his car.

Lady Scott deferred sentence until 17 March and remanded him in custody.