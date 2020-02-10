Image caption Oliphant admitted the crimes at the High Court in Edinburgh

An 84-year-old man has admitted a catalogue of child sex offending which began more than half a century ago.

Terrance Oliphant, of Blackburn, Aberdeenshire, began the abuse in 1969 and continued until 1981.

He targeted a girl and a boy from the ages of nine, and admitted five charges, including rape, indecent assault and indecent behaviour.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, sentence was deferred on the first offender for a background report.

Oliphant was remanded in custody.

'Accepts fate'

The offences happened in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

He was finally caught after a woman made disclosures during counselling sessions and he was reported to the police.

Advocate depute Jane Farquharson QC told the court that he has now taken responsibility for the most serious of the offending and spared victims having to give evidence.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson said: "There is no motion for bail as he is aware he will be sentenced to a period of imprisonment in due course and accepts that fate."

Oliphant was placed on the sex offenders register.