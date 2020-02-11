Image copyright Loganair

The launch of new Loganair services between Aberdeen and East Midlands has been delayed.

The airline announced plans for the route in September.

The new service was due to be in place from 24 February.

However, Loganair said forward bookings had been "well below expectations", and the decision had now been taken to "defer" the launch of the route until further notice. The airline apologised to travellers for the "inconvenience".

Customers will be offered a full refund or alternative flights.

Loganair said in a statement: "During the first few weeks of 2020, the difficult economic circumstances that arose last autumn simply haven't improved.

"Forward bookings for the Aberdeen to East Midlands route have been well below expectations, and we've therefore reluctantly taken the decision to defer the launch of the route until further notice.

"It's very rare that we would take such a step, yet the market conditions simply aren't going to support this brand new route."

Loganair said it remained fully committed to both Aberdeen and East Midlands airports.