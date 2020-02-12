Image copyright Fubar News Image caption The fire is at Kincorth Hill

Firefighters have been called out to tackle the spread of a large blaze on an Aberdeen hillside.

Crews were alerted to the fire on Kincorth Hill shortly before 09:00 on Wednesday morning.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said two pumps and a special forestry unit were so far involved in the operation.

BBC Scotland News reporter David Shanks at the scene said flames were spreading swiftly through the dry grass.

He said: "Fire is spreading very quickly in the bushes and grass. A lot of smoke being sent up over the city."