Fire crews tackling hillside blaze in Aberdeen
Firefighters have been called out to tackle the spread of a large blaze on an Aberdeen hillside.
Crews were alerted to the fire on Kincorth Hill shortly before 09:00 on Wednesday morning.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said two pumps and a special forestry unit were so far involved in the operation.
BBC Scotland News reporter David Shanks at the scene said flames were spreading swiftly through the dry grass.
He said: "Fire is spreading very quickly in the bushes and grass. A lot of smoke being sent up over the city."