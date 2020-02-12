Teenager charged over attempted murder in Peterhead
- 12 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Peterhead.
Police said there was an incident at an address in the Aberdeenshire town's Gladstone Road at about 23:40 on Saturday.
Three men were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
The 19-year-old man arrested and charged is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Thursday. Police are still appealing for information.