Aberdeen's festival of light, Spectra, has returned after an absence of a year, it has been announced.

Spectra began in 2016 and was hailed a success after attracting 35,000 visitors in its first year.

However, the three-year contract ended in 2018 and it did not run last year.

Spectra, a free event, is now being held again in the city centre from Thursday until Sunday at venues including the Marischal College Quad and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Sights such as giant tentacles on rooftops have already begun appearing

The festival brings together work from national and international artists.

It features interactive light sculptures and architectural projections.

Event director Andy Brydon said: "Spectra will take place across more city centre sites than ever before.

"With a new production team based in Aberdeen already developing a five-year plan for the festival's development, Scotland's Festival of Light is looking at further increasing its reach throughout the city."

