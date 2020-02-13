Image caption The hotel is on Aberdeen's Springfield Road

Dozens of employees have been made redundant with the closure of an Aberdeen hotel.

The Doubletree Treetops Hotel, on Springfield Road, is expected to shut on Thursday.

Staff were told on Monday that the company that owns the hotel had ceased trading, and on Wednesday guests were told there was no food or drinks available.

Between 75 and 80 employees are understood to have been made redundant.

Image caption A sign was placed at the reception desk on Wednesday

It is also understood that organisers of events due to take place on Saturday have been advised by staff to seek alternative venues.