Image copyright Shetland News Image caption Robert Veighey will be sentenced in March

A former police officer turned court officer has admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice in Shetland.

Robert Veighey, 57, tried to encourage someone to destroy a mobile phone with message evidence belonging to a woman accused of assault in an attempt to assist her avoiding prosecution.

India Lockyer, 26, admitted the assault.

Sentence on both at Aberdeen Sheriff Court was deferred until 23 March.

The offences happened in January last year.