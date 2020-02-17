Former police officer admits evidence bid crime in Shetland
- 17 February 2020
A former police officer turned court officer has admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice in Shetland.
Robert Veighey, 57, tried to encourage someone to destroy a mobile phone with message evidence belonging to a woman accused of assault in an attempt to assist her avoiding prosecution.
India Lockyer, 26, admitted the assault.
Sentence on both at Aberdeen Sheriff Court was deferred until 23 March.
The offences happened in January last year.