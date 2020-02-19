Image copyright BP Image caption The Etap development is one of the largest currently in the North Sea

Dozens of workers have been evacuated from a North Sea platform after it suffered power problems.

Operators BP said 63 non-essential personnel were taken from the Etap platform, situated about 100 miles east of Aberdeen, following issues with power generation on Tuesday.

Production has been temporarily suspended. BP said they were working to resolve the problem.

The Etap development is one of the largest currently in the North Sea.

It processes oil and gas from multiple sites, with BP operating six of the seven fields.

In a statement, BP said: "Following an issue with the power generation system on the ETAP platform, BP can confirm that - as a precautionary measure - we have removed non-essential personnel.

"Of the 134 people on board, 63 were flown to Aberdeen on Tuesday evening. The safety and wellbeing of our teams offshore is of the utmost priority."