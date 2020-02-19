Image copyright Getty Images

A fish processing company in Aberdeenshire which employs about 70 people has closed.

Prime Seafoods operated at sites in Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The business confirmed that it had ceased trading, but has provided no details at this stage about the impact of the closure on its workforce.

Recent bad weather has been blamed for having a negative effect on the fish processing industry.

Jimmy Buchan, of the Scottish Seafood Association, told BBC Radio Scotland: "It's a sad reflection of the current climate the industry finds itself in.

"We've had continuous bad weather for a number of weeks now and it doesn't look like it's going to abate any time soon, which pushes prices very high."

He said this meant fishermen received good returns for their catches, but that it could badly affect other parts of the industry.