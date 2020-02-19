Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police said the theft of the paintball guns was discovered on Monday afternoon

Thieves have stolen 41 paintball guns, paintballs and other equipment from a business in Aberdeen.

The items were taken from a storage container on farmland near the B977 in the Dyce area of the city.

Police said the theft from a paintball business was discovered at about 15:00 on Monday.

Among the guns stolen was one with a laser sight attached, while another was fitted with a long barrel with a name engraved on it.

All the guns - an assortment of black BT-4 Combat, BT Omega, DYE SP-1 and a green BT TM-7 gun, had ammunition chambers and decompressed air canisters attached.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police said the guns could cause harm if used by inexperienced people

Police scotland has appealed for information on the theft.

Det Sgt John Lumsden said: "Paintballing is a popular pastime and these items may be circulated or even offered for sale.

"I would like to stress that although these items cannot be converted into viable firearms, they could cause harm if used by inexperienced people."