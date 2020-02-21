Image copyright Kevin Melville Image caption The tiny owl was found at the foot of a tree

A Tawny owl chick is being cared for after being found by a dog at the foot of a tree in Aberdeen.

A member of the public alerted vets after his pet came across the helpless young chick while they were out for a walk.

It was said to be "weak and a little in shock" but otherwise uninjured.

It is being cared for by the New Arc rescue charity, near Ellon in Aberdeenshire, who said it was a rare find so early in the year.

Kevin Melville said he and his dog simply "stumbled" across the young owl, and he raised the alarm.

He contacted the closest vets to where they found it.

"I'm glad to see it's doing well", he added.

Image copyright The New Arc Image caption Doodles is now recovering

Carlos Iglesias, of Town and Country Vets in Aberdeen, said of the find: "It was in good health, the wings were not broken.

"A member of the public said his dog went to the bottom of a tree and found this tiny owl."

Keith Marley, of New Arc, said the owl had been named Doodles.

He added: "Normally we expect to see Tawny chicks arrive late April and May when voles and mice are more abundant.

"We have never heard of Tawny owls in this part of the world being born this early, probably late January.

"Doodles will initially be hand-fed until he can manage for himself when he will be transferred into an outside aviary."