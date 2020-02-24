Teenager charged following two Aberdeen hillside fires
- 24 February 2020
A teenager has been charged in connection with two fires on an Aberdeen hillside.
Fire crews were alerted to a large blaze at Kincorth Hill, known locally as the Gramps, on Wednesday 12 February.
There was then a second incident on Friday.
Police Scotland said a 16-year-old male had been arrested and charged, and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.