Image copyright Fubar News Image caption The fires, including this on on 12 February, were at Kincorth Hill

A teenager has been charged in connection with two fires on an Aberdeen hillside.

Fire crews were alerted to a large blaze at Kincorth Hill, known locally as the Gramps, on Wednesday 12 February.

There was then a second incident on Friday.

Police Scotland said a 16-year-old male had been arrested and charged, and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.