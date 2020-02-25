NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen City Council to consider budget cuts of £37.9m

  • 25 February 2020
Aberdeen councillors are being asked to make almost £38m of budget cuts for the coming year.

The budget report - to be considered next week - highlights areas including school crossing patrollers, libraries and grass cutting in a bid to find £37.9m of possible savings.

It also suggests a council tax rise of 3%.

The local authority's full financial position will be set out at a meeting next Tuesday.

A council tax rise of 3% would equate to a Band D house paying an extra £40 a year.

Four community libraries could be at risk, and dimming street lights will also be considered.

Other options for savings being put to councillors include removing non-statutory creche provision.

Local government body Cosla warned last week that Scottish councils need an extra £300m of funding just to "stand still".

