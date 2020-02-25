Image copyright Getty Images

"Significant" improvements are needed in the way children and young people requiring care and protection are supported in Orkney, a report has said.

The Care Inspectorate concluded key child protection processes were in need of "strengthening".

The services are provided by NHS Orkney, Orkney Islands Council, police and third sector agencies.

NHS Orkney said it accepted the report made "difficult reading" for all involved.

The inspection focused on how well services are working together for children and young people who have experienced or are at risk of abuse and neglect.

The inspection identified strengths in the relationships that were built between children and key staff and carers, and found the majority of care leavers were well supported in their transition to adulthood.

However, it said key child protection processes needed to improve - including inter-agency referral discussions and risk assessments

Peter Macleod, chief executive of the Care Inspectorate said: "It was clear that the partnership was experiencing major challenges in ensuring that the most vulnerable children in need of care and protection consistently get all the help they need, when they need it.

"A significant amount of work is needed to reduce the risks created by inconsistencies in key child protection processes."

'Considerable improvement needed'

NHS Orkney chief executive Gerry O'Brien said: "We take very seriously and accept unconditionally the inspectors' findings, and acknowledge that this report makes difficult reading for all involved in providing these important services for our children and young people.

"Considerable improvement is clearly needed."

He added: "It must be noted, however, that inspectors also found good practice already in place.

"As we develop our improvement plan - and look to other agencies to see what works well there - we will ensure that this work is maintained and enhanced."

John Mundell, interim chief executive of Orkney Islands Council, said: "Acting on this report and making the necessary improvements is an absolute priority for all involved.