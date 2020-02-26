NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Shetland to raise council tax by 4.84%

  • 26 February 2020
Related Topics
Headquarters of Shetland Islands Council
Image caption The local authority voted for the rise on Wednesday

Shetland Islands Council is to raise its council tax by 4.84%.

The council tax rise - the maximum allowable - equates to a Band D rate of £1,206.33, an increase of £1.07 a week or £55.69 a year.

It is estimated the move will bring in an extra £569,000, in a bid to reduce an expected expenditure deficit to about £11.7m.

It was also decided that rents will go up by more than 2% for council homes across the Shetland isles.

A proposal for lower council tax and rent increases was not supported.

Local government body Cosla warned last week that Scottish councils need an extra £300m of funding just to "stand still".

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites