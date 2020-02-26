Shetland to raise council tax by 4.84%

Image caption The local authority voted for the rise on Wednesday

Shetland Islands Council is to raise its council tax by 4.84%.

The council tax rise - the maximum allowable - equates to a Band D rate of £1,206.33, an increase of £1.07 a week or £55.69 a year.

It is estimated the move will bring in an extra £569,000, in a bid to reduce an expected expenditure deficit to about £11.7m.

It was also decided that rents will go up by more than 2% for council homes across the Shetland isles.

A proposal for lower council tax and rent increases was not supported.

Local government body Cosla warned last week that Scottish councils need an extra £300m of funding just to "stand still".