NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Russian bomber intercepted off Shetland by RAF Lossiemouth jets

  • 26 February 2020
Typhoon
Image caption RAF Typhoons were scrambled from Lossiemouth

A Russian bomber has been intercepted off Shetland by RAF fighter jets.

A spokesman for RAF Lossiemouth in Moray said Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft had been launched in response to the incident.

The spokesman said he was unable to give further details because the operation was ongoing.

More on this story