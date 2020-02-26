Russian bomber intercepted off Shetland by RAF Lossiemouth jets
- 26 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Russian bomber has been intercepted off Shetland by RAF fighter jets.
A spokesman for RAF Lossiemouth in Moray said Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft had been launched in response to the incident.
The spokesman said he was unable to give further details because the operation was ongoing.