The start of the final stage of the prestigious Tour of Britain cycling race will be hosted by Stonehaven, it has been announced.

The Tour of Britain is the UK's biggest cycling event, attracting some of the world's top riders.

It will start in Penzance on 6 September. The final stage will start in the Aberdeenshire town on Sunday 13 September, ending in Aberdeen.

The closing stage will feature a tough Cairn o'Mount climb.

Image copyright Norman Adams/Aberdeen City Council Image caption The final stage will start along the Aberdeenshire coast

The full route of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire stage of the Tour of Britain will be announced at a later date.

Organisers said the mix of "stunning landscapes, historic architecture, passionate fans and gruelling terrain" promised a "spectacular finale".

Aberdeen has hosted the spin-off Tour Series in recent years, attracting tens of thousands of spectators, and Aberdeenshire is home to the annual Ride the North event.