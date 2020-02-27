NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Laser shone at plane approaching Aberdeen Airport

  • 27 February 2020
Plane coming in to land (generic) Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police described the incident as "extremely reckless"

A police investigation has been launched into reports a laser light was shone at a plane approaching Aberdeen International Airport.

The incident happened at about 21:45 on Tuesday.

Police believe the laser beam may have originated in the Bridge of Don area of the city.

They described such actions as "extremely reckless" that could have "serious consequences" if a pilot was distracted.

Police Scotland appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.

