Laser shone at plane approaching Aberdeen Airport
- 27 February 2020
A police investigation has been launched into reports a laser light was shone at a plane approaching Aberdeen International Airport.
The incident happened at about 21:45 on Tuesday.
Police believe the laser beam may have originated in the Bridge of Don area of the city.
They described such actions as "extremely reckless" that could have "serious consequences" if a pilot was distracted.
Police Scotland appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.