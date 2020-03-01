Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The family of Fabian Hall said they were "deeply saddened" by his loss

A teenage pedestrian who died after he was struck by a car while walking along the A96 has been named.

Fabian Hall, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene near Brodie, on the Elgin to Inverness road.

The family of Mr Hall, from Brodie, said they were "deeply saddened" by his loss.

A statement added: "Fabian was a much loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and the greatest friend anyone could ever have."

The accident, which involved a Volkswagen Tiguana, happened at about 03:30 on Saturday.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, was not injured.

Sgt Craig McNeill said: "Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Fabian at this difficult time.

"Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen this crash to speak to officers."