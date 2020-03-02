Image caption Alan Donnelly has resisted calls to quit as a councillor since his conviction

An Aberdeen councillor found guilty of sexual assault will not attend civic events during Standards Commission proceedings, it has been announced.

Former Conservative Alan Donnelly had denied kissing and touching a man who was working at an event in the city.

He was ordered to pay compensation, but has resisted calls to stand down.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett told councillors that Donnelly had agreed not to attend civic events during watchdog proceedings.

The councillor arrived for the full council meeting after media cameras were asked to leave.

After being found guilty of sexual assault in December, the 65-year-old former depute provost was placed on the sex offenders register, resigned from the Scottish Conservatives, and was removed from all council committees.

He was referred to the public standards watchdog after his conviction.

Image caption Lord Provost Barney Crockett (centre) made the announcement on Monday morning

Donnelly was previously part of the ruling Conservative, Labour and independent administration.

A three-day trial heard one of the victim's supervisors say he was "trembling and shaking" when he reported the incident to her.

The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - said Donnelly approached him, made comments about him being good-looking, and asked him questions about where he was from.

A witness told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that her co-worker said he had felt like he was "sexually abused".

Defence lawyer David Sutherland said his client's position was the allegations did not take place, and denied any impropriety.

Sheriff Ian Wallace described the evidence as "overwhelming".