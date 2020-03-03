NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Moray to raise council tax by 4.84%

  • 3 March 2020
Related Topics
Moray Council logo Image copyright Ryan Main
Image caption Moray Council decided its council tax on Tuesday afternoon

Moray Council is to raise its council tax by 4.84%.

The council tax rise - the maximum allowable - equates to a Band D rate of £61.07 a year.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council is in the process of considering its budget and deciding a council tax rise on Tuesday afternoon in a bid to find £37.9m of possible savings.

Local government body Cosla warned last month that Scottish councils need an extra £300m just to "stand still".

More on this story