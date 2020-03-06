NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man, 20, in critical condition after crash in Aberdeen

  • 6 March 2020
Image caption The crash happened on the Parkway in Aberdeen

A man is in a critical condition in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a two-car crash.

He was driving a red Ford Mondeo which was involved in a crash with a blue Audi A3 on the Parkway in Aberdeen.

No-one else was injured in the collision which happened at about 08:35.

Police Scotland has appealed for information and dashcam footage of the cars around the time of the crash.

