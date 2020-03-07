Image copyright Google Image caption The bodies were were found at a house in Swann Place

Police are treating the deaths of two men in a house in Aberdeenshire as unexplained.

The bodies of the men, aged 28 and 44, were found at a property in Swann Place, Ballater, on Friday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A post-mortem will take place to establish the exact cause of their death.

"Inquiries are continuing. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."