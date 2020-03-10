Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shell's regional headquarters in Tullos, Aberdeen: A staff member who works for the oil company in the city has tested positive for coronavirus

An employee of oil giant Shell in Aberdeen has tested positive for coronavirus.

The worker, believed to be based at the regional centre in Tullos, is being treated by health authorities.

Shell confirmed that Health Protection Scotland had been informed. Staff who worked close to the individual have been asked to work from home and referred to NHS 24.

The company said it was being prudent in its approach.

It said it had a "robust cleaning programme" and continuity plans in place.

The number of cases of Covid-19 in the Grampian area rose to six on Tuesday, with the total in Scotland now at 27.

Across the UK, 373 cases have been recorded and six people have died.

PA Coronavirus in Scotland 2,207 Negative test results

27Positive test results 373 Positive cases in UK

6 Deaths in the UK

116,000 Approximate positive cases globally

4,000Approximate deaths globally Source: WHO figures

A spokesman said: "Shell's priority is the safety and health of our people and the safe operations of all our businesses. We continue to monitor the situation closely and follow the advice of the relevant UK authorities.

"Currently, all Shell UK offices are open and we have a robust cleaning programme which is proportionate to the current risk level.

"However, we have business continuity plans in place to ensure the sustainability of our supply chain and our ability to meet the needs of our customers and partners if the situation develops further."

Oil and gas firms have been restricting the movement of employees to prevent the spread of the disease.

French oil company Total last week restricted staff travel to an "absolute minimum" until further notice.

Chrysaor, the North Sea's largest oil and gas producer, and Taqa have also put restrictions in place.

